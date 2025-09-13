Dubai: Free Buses, Large Fleet Of Taxis For Iran Fest Event 2025 Visitors At Expo City

Travelling to the Iran Fest Event 2025 at Expo City? Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has made some special arrangements for visitors at the event on Saturday, September 13.

To ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for all visitors attending from 12pm until midnight, the RTA is providing a large fleet of taxis around the venue throughout the event days to transport visitors.

You can also check the Dubai Metro schedule and travel easily to the event. It is the fastest and most sustainable way to get there. The Dubai Metro Red Line takes you from various locations in the city to the Expo 2020 station, situated in the heart of Expo City Dubai.

The RTA is also providing free buses to transport visitors from the parking lots to the entrance at Expo City Dubai on the event day. You can check the parking areas below:

Special arrangements have been made for another event in the city on the same day - the Al Wasl vs Al Ain match in ADNOC Pro League at Al Wasl Club on September 13.

Taxis are available to take you to and from the match venue with ease. Additional parking spots are also available behind the club to make your journey easier if you choose to travel in your own vehicle.