Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai: Free Buses, Large Fleet Of Taxis For Iran Fest Event 2025 Visitors At Expo City

Dubai: Free Buses, Large Fleet Of Taxis For Iran Fest Event 2025 Visitors At Expo City


2025-09-13 02:27:35
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Travelling to the Iran Fest Event 2025 at Expo City? Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has made some special arrangements for visitors at the event on Saturday, September 13.

To ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for all visitors attending from 12pm until midnight, the RTA is providing a large fleet of taxis around the venue throughout the event days to transport visitors.

Recommended For You

You can also check the Dubai Metro schedule and travel easily to the event. It is the fastest and most sustainable way to get there. The Dubai Metro Red Line takes you from various locations in the city to the Expo 2020 station, situated in the heart of Expo City Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The RTA is also providing free buses to transport visitors from the parking lots to the entrance at Expo City Dubai on the event day. You can check the parking areas below:

Special arrangements have been made for another event in the city on the same day - the Al Wasl vs Al Ain match in ADNOC Pro League at Al Wasl Club on September 13.

Taxis are available to take you to and from the match venue with ease. Additional parking spots are also available behind the club to make your journey easier if you choose to travel in your own vehicle.

MENAFN13092025000049011007ID1110057260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search