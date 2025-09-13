Dubai: 3 Lanes Closed After Accident On Emirates Road Traffic Delays Expected
The Dubai Police have alerted about an accident on Emirates Road on Saturday morning.
In a social media post, it said the accident that has occurred after the Fly Dubai building, heading towards Sharjah.Recommended For You
The authorities noted that the three left lanes on the stretch of the road are closed. Motorists can expect traffic delays.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dubai Police also urged commuters to be extra cautious while driving on the affected areas and to use alternative routes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment