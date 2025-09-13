Prashant Kishor Hits Back At Sanjay Jaiswal A Day After BJP Leader Questions Jan Suraaj's Credibility

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor sharpened his attack on BJP and RJD leaders during his“Bihar Badlaav Jan Sabha” held at Charpokhari Block Office Ground under Agiaon Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Prashant Kishor is currently on the Bihar Badlaav Yatra to prepare ground for his party ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly Election.

Speaking to journalists after addressing the rally, Kishor launched a scathing attack on BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, remarking:“When a jackal is about to die, it runs towards the city. When bad days come for leaders like Sanjay Jaiswal, they start fighting with people like us. Right now he is jumping, but he will calm down in the next few days.”

He further alleged irregularities linked to the MP.

“He cannot send me to jail even in his seven lives. His party rules in Bihar and Delhi; he can do whatever he wants. But people of Bettiah know that fake billing of municipal vehicles is done at Sanjay Jaiswal's petrol pump. It is recorded... if I am wrong, file a case, send me to jail.”

Sanjay Jaiswal on Friday asked Prashant Kishor five questions, including the source of funding of his party.

Kishor also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled Purnea visit, accusing the government of wasting public money.

“Every time the PM comes, Bihar gets nothing. Instead, hundreds of crores of poor people's money is spent. Government teachers and vehicles are used to mobilize crowds. Then, BJP leaders pat themselves on the back,” he said.

Turning his attention to the opposition, Kishor took a sarcastic dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's upcoming Yatra.

“This is a good thing. At least with this excuse, Tejashwi will step out of his house. That itself is a matter of happiness,” he said.

Kishor's fiery remarks have once again stirred the political climate in Bihar, where electioneering is intensifying ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.