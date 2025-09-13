Turkish Trade Minister Affirms Full Solidarity With Qatar Against Israeli Brazen Assault
Ankara: Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has confirmed Turkiye's full solidarity with the State of Qatar against the brazen Israeli assault that targeted residential compounds of several Hamas leaders in the capital, Doha, last Tuesday.
This Israeli aggression is a forthright breach of international law and Qatar's sovereignty. The Israeli occupation also targeted the peace efforts through its heinous attack on Doha, Bolat stressed to Qatar News Agency (QNA).
He underlined that his country would participate in the preparatory ministerial meeting for the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, slated to be convened in Doha on Sunday, with a high-ranking delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, to emphasize Turkiye's full solidarity with Qatar.
