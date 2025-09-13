BPSC 71St Preliminary Exam Conducted Peacefully, Over 64 Per Cent Attendance Recorded

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) The 71st Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (CCE PT) conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was successfully held across the state on Saturday in a peaceful and fair manner.

The examination, which serves as the first stage for recruitment to administrative services, saw participation from lakhs of candidates.

According to official data, a total of 4.71 lakh candidates had applied for the exam. Out of these, 3.57 lakh candidates downloaded their admit cards, reflecting a strong intent to appear.

However, actual attendance stood at around 64.3per cent, meaning nearly one-third of the registered candidates skipped the test.

To ensure transparency and security, the Commission had put in place elaborate arrangements.

Police personnel were deployed inside and outside examination centres, while biometric attendance, videography, and jammers were used to curb impersonation and unfair practices.

Candidates coming out of the exam centres described the paper as balanced, covering topics such as general knowledge, history, geography, and current affairs.

Many rated it as of medium difficulty, while some found a few questions analytical and challenging.

Overall, most candidates expressed satisfaction with the quality of the paper.

Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh clarified concerns regarding biometric verification, stating,“In case biometric attendance could not be completed at some centres, candidates need not worry. Their physical attendance has been marked on their admit cards, and this will have no adverse effect on their examination.”

With the prelims now over, the Commission will begin evaluating answer sheets. The results will be declared after scrutiny, following which successful candidates will be eligible for the main examination.

Those clearing the mains will proceed to the interview round, and only after the completion of all stages will the final list of selected candidates be released.

The Commission had faced criticism over irregularities in the 70th BPSC exam, making the smooth conduct of this year's test a major challenge.

With the September 13 exam concluding without disruption -- barring minor technical glitches -- the BPSC has managed to deliver a more transparent and secure process.