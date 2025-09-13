Gainz Partners With Watermelon Ecosystem To Transform F&B Financing In The GCC

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Gainz , a leading Sharia-compliant crowdfunding platform, and Watermelon Ecosystem , the UAE's All-in-One F&B platform, today announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage industry across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The partnership addresses a critical challenge facing F&B SMEs: limited access to timely and flexible financing. By combining Gainz's innovative AI-powered crowdfunding technology with Watermelon's deep industry expertise and network of over 1,000 F&B outlets, the collaboration creates unprecedented financing opportunities for restaurants, cafes, and food service businesses.“This partnership represents a game-changing moment for F&B entrepreneurs in the GCC,” said the CEO of Gainz, Shehab Mohamed.“By integrating our Sharia-compliant financing solutions with Watermelon's comprehensive ecosystem, we're creating a seamless pathway for F&B businesses to access the capital they need to grow and thrive.”



Access to both traditional financing and innovative crowdfunding solutions

Faster capital access with funding campaigns launched in minutes and capital secured within days.

Industry-specific expertise combining fintech innovation with F&B operational knowledge

Sharia-compliant financing options aligned with cultural and religious values. Comprehensive business support including marketplace access, POS systems, and marketing services.



Curated F&B investment opportunities with dual-layer due diligence

Transparent investment process with detailed business insights and performance metrics Portfolio diversification in the growing GCC F&B sector

Flexible investment options accommodating various commitment levels Access to sector-specific market intelligence and trends

The partnership directly addresses the $200 billion financing gap for SMEs in the GCC region, with particular focus on the vital F&B sector. This collaboration supports the region's economic diversification goals by enabling more food and beverage businesses to access growth capital and contribute to job creation and GDP growth.“We're excited to partner with Gainz to unlock new opportunities for our network,” said The CEO of Watermelon Ecosystem, Mr. Omar AlShamsi.“This collaboration takes our commitment to empowering F&B entrepreneurs to the next level, providing them with innovative financing solutions that complement our existing marketplace and technology offerings.”

The partnership features sophisticated technical integration, including real-time data synchronization, automated credit assessments, and streamlined application processes. The collaboration leverages APIs and data sharing protocols to create a seamless user experience through existing platform dashboards. Both companies plan to expand the partnership across additional GCC markets, with particular focus on Saudi Arabia and other high-growth regions. Future development includes new financial products such as equipment financing, supply chain financing, and specialized working capital solutions for F&B businesses.