Gainz Partners With Watermelon Ecosystem To Transform F&B Financing In The GCC
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Gainz , a leading Sharia-compliant crowdfunding platform, and Watermelon Ecosystem , the UAE's All-in-One F&B platform, today announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage industry across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.
Bridging the F&B Financing Gap The partnership addresses a critical challenge facing F&B SMEs: limited access to timely and flexible financing. By combining Gainz's innovative AI-powered crowdfunding technology with Watermelon's deep industry expertise and network of over 1,000 F&B outlets, the collaboration creates unprecedented financing opportunities for restaurants, cafes, and food service businesses.“This partnership represents a game-changing moment for F&B entrepreneurs in the GCC,” said the CEO of Gainz, Shehab Mohamed.“By integrating our Sharia-compliant financing solutions with Watermelon's comprehensive ecosystem, we're creating a seamless pathway for F&B businesses to access the capital they need to grow and thrive.” Comprehensive Benefits for Multiple Audiences For F&B Entrepreneurs:
-
Access to both traditional financing and innovative crowdfunding solutions
Faster capital access with funding campaigns launched in minutes and capital secured within days.
Industry-specific expertise combining fintech innovation with F&B operational knowledge
Sharia-compliant financing options aligned with cultural and religious values.
Comprehensive business support including marketplace access, POS systems, and marketing services.
-
Curated F&B investment opportunities with dual-layer due diligence
Transparent investment process with detailed business insights and performance metrics Portfolio diversification in the growing GCC F&B sector
Flexible investment options accommodating various commitment levels
Access to sector-specific market intelligence and trends
Legal Disclaimer:
