Powerful Earthquake Rocks Kamchatka In Russia
KABUL (Pajhwok): A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday, according to media reports.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake's epicenter was located 111.7 kilometers (69.3 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with a depth of 39 kilometers (24 miles).
Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage, Associated Press reported.
Initially, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a brief warning about a potential tsunami, but later removed the threat from its website.
This earthquake follows a series of five powerful tremors that shook the Kamchatka region, including one of the same magnitude (7.4), on July 20, 2025.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment