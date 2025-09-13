Powerful Earthquake Rocks Kamchatka In Russia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday, according to media reports.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake's epicenter was located 111.7 kilometers (69.3 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with a depth of 39 kilometers (24 miles).

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage, Associated Press reported.

Initially, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a brief warning about a potential tsunami, but later removed the threat from its website.

This earthquake follows a series of five powerful tremors that shook the Kamchatka region, including one of the same magnitude (7.4), on July 20, 2025.

