Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals Limited


2025-09-12 10:08:30
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Lion One Metals Limited : Announced that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 to gross proceeds of $20,000,000. Lion One Metals Limited shares V are trading unchanged at $30.00.

MENAFN12092025000212011056ID1110053958

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search