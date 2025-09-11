Amir Performs Funeral Prayers For Martyrs Of Homeland Duty

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani performed funeral prayers for martyrs of homeland duty, who were martyred as a result of the treacherous Israeli attack on Doha.

Held at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque in Doha, the funeral prayer was performed by Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

The prayer was also performed by a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Ministers, senior state officials, dignitaries, and large crowds of citizens and residents.

HH the Amir offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs following the funeral at Mesaimeer Cemetery, asking Allah to bestow mercy upon them and to grant them eternal peace in Paradise.