Amir Performs Funeral Prayers For Martyrs Of Homeland Duty
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani performed funeral prayers for martyrs of homeland duty, who were martyred as a result of the treacherous Israeli attack on Doha.
Held at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque in Doha, the funeral prayer was performed by Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani.
The prayer was also performed by a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Ministers, senior state officials, dignitaries, and large crowds of citizens and residents.
HH the Amir offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs following the funeral at Mesaimeer Cemetery, asking Allah to bestow mercy upon them and to grant them eternal peace in Paradise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment