3 Key Factors Behind WWE Wrestlemania 43 Being Hosted In Saudi Arabia

From blockbuster bids to dream matches, here's why Saudi Arabia has landed WrestleMania 43.

Saudi Arabia has long invested heavily in global entertainment, especially sports. Its partnership with WWE has only grown stronger under TKO's ownership of the Stamford-based promotion.

With the 2026 Royal Rumble already set for Riyadh, the Kingdom may have outbid every other contender to secure the first-ever WrestleMania outside North America.

Saudi fans have shown unmatched enthusiasm for WWE legends, with names like The Undertaker, Goldberg, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels all competing there in the past. This time, the spotlight could be on The Rock.

Hosting WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia would be the ultimate way to bring The Final Boss into the ring, potentially setting up the long-awaited clash with Roman Reigns.

Every WWE trip to Saudi Arabia has been met with an electric atmosphere. The audience's passion and energy have consistently elevated the shows, creating unforgettable moments.

Recognizing this, Saudi authorities may see WrestleMania as the perfect stage to showcase their home crowd's intensity on the biggest night in sports entertainment.