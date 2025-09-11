Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Suspected Blast In J & K's Doda

2025-09-11 07:05:13
Representational Photo

Jammu- A suspected blast took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, triggering panic in the area, sources said.

The blast took place in Dumri Mohalla near Jamai Masjid in Doda, they said.

Police have reached the spot and further details are awaited.

