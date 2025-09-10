Charlie Kirk Once Said Gun Deaths Are 'Worth It' To Protect America's 2Nd Amendment

MENAFN - Live Mint) Charlie Kirk , the conservative founder and close ally of Donald Trump who was brutally shot at a Utah college event on Weddnesday, had previously remarked that gun deaths are a tragic but part of of America's reality for the preservation of Second Amendment rights

"You will never live in a society when you have an armed citizenry and you won't have a single gun death," Kirk said adding,“That is nonsense. It's drivel. But I am-I think it's worth it.”

"I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal. It is rational. Nobody talks like this. They live in a complete alternate universe."

He added that“having an armed citizenry comes with a price, and that is part of liberty.” Or else it is prudent to consider placing armed guards in schools, as well as "having more fathers in the home."

Kirk's comments came when three children and three adults were brutally killed at the Christian Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee back in April 2023.

Kirk brutally shot dead

Kirk was killed Wednesday at a Utah college event in what the governor called a political assassination carried out from a rooftop.

“This is a dark day for our state. It's a tragic day for our nation," said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. "I want to be very clear this is a political assassination.”

The accused has been arrested but the authorities are yet to identify the person and motive behind the murder. However, the incident drew renewed attention to an escalating threat of political violence in the United States that in the last several years has cut across the ideological spectrum.

The FBI is assisting in leading the probe. Authorities noted, however, there was currently no indication of a second suspect being involved.

Videos posted to social media from Utah Valley University show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans“The American Comeback” and“Prove Me Wrong.” A single shot rings out and Kirk can be seen reaching up with his right hand as a large volume of blood gushes from the left side of his neck. Stunned spectators are heard gasping and screaming before people start to run away. The Associated Press was able to confirm the videos were taken at Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus.

The shooter, who Cox pledged would be held accountable in a state with the death penalty, wore dark clothing and fired from a roof on campus some distance away.

(With inputs from AP and Newsweek)