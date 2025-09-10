Indian Army's AI Innovation Boosts Target Detection, Secures Patent
New Delhi: Indian Army has secured a patent for its in-house innovation - 'Automatic Target Classifying System based on Artificial Intelligence'.
A cutting-edge technology, developed by Colonel Kuldeep Yadav, will autonomously identify and classify targets on radar, eliminating the need for human intervention.
An Indian Army official said that the innovative solution will significantly enhance the operational efficiency of the force.
“The innovation reflects the Indian Army's commitment to fostering the spirit of innovation, strengthening technological self-reliance and promoting Atmanirbharta in the defence domain.”
Know about Automatic Target Classifying System
An AI-powered technology, Automatic Target Classifying System uses sensors and algorithms to detect and identify specific objects or targets from real-time data, such as images or radar signals, by comparing them to a database of stored information.
Compared to human interventions, the Automatic Target Classifying System delivers superior speed and accuracy, making it especially valuable in missile guidance and other disposable applications.
Notably, two years back, Colonel Kuldeep Yadav's another artificial intelligence-driven solution - AI-Powered accident prevention system had also secured a patent, meant to enhance road safety and mitigate accidents.
Granted in July 2023, the patent for AI-powered accident prevention system will be valid for 20 years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment