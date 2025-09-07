South Korean Workers Detained In US To Be Deported
"Negotiations for the release of the detained workers have been concluded, after swift responses by the relevant ministries, business agencies, and companies," Kang told the media. "However, some administrative procedures remain, and once they are completed, a chartered plane will depart to bring back our citizens."
Earlier in the week, the ICE raided Hyundai Metaplant in Ellabell and arrested 475 workers, about 300 of whom are South Korean, because they reportedly did not have adequate work papers. US President Donald Trump defended the move, insisting that "they were illegal aliens, and ICE was just doing its job."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment