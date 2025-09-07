Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korean Workers Detained In US To Be Deported

2025-09-07 07:05:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korean Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik announced on Sunday that a deal has been struck with the United States to have the workers that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained in a raid on Hyundai Motor Company's plant in Ellabell, Georgia, returned to their home country, Azernews reports.

"Negotiations for the release of the detained workers have been concluded, after swift responses by the relevant ministries, business agencies, and companies," Kang told the media. "However, some administrative procedures remain, and once they are completed, a chartered plane will depart to bring back our citizens."

Earlier in the week, the ICE raided Hyundai Metaplant in Ellabell and arrested 475 workers, about 300 of whom are South Korean, because they reportedly did not have adequate work papers. US President Donald Trump defended the move, insisting that "they were illegal aliens, and ICE was just doing its job."

