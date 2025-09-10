Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Day 3 Highlights: Sambar, Eggs, And Celebrity Vs Commoner Chaos

Just as Nagarjuna predicted, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has turned into a battlefield from day one. Nominations are already causing a stir, and now, on the third day, a strange situation has unfolded in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is a mix of friendships, fights, emotions, and laughter. Celebrities are struggling with the limited sambar and potato curry diet, while Sanjana pleads for a cup of tea from the commoners.

Sanjana secretly eats an egg, leading to a huge argument between Bharani and Mask Man. The commoners, now the 'owners' of the house, deny the 'tenants' (celebrities) entry.

In the bigg boss house, Bharani and Mask Man's argument intensifies, while Sanjana breaks down in tears after her personal life is brought into the egg controversy.

Celebrities suspect the commoners are playing a group game. Manish accuses Ram Rathod of playing safe. Ritu Varma bonds with Pawan Kalyan, while Tanuja is inconsolable after a shocking interaction with Harish.

Ritu Varma's unexpected outburst shocks the audience. She confronts Bharani for defending Sanjana. Suman Shetty remains calm amidst the chaos. The house is a battlefield, and more drama is expected in the bigg boss house.