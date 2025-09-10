Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Balakrishna Health Update: Fans Await Official Statement On Actor's Condition

2025-09-10 10:09:35
Tollywood star and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is reportedly unwell. An Andhra Pradesh minister revealed this news, leaving fans wondering about the details and truth behind the reports.

Actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is reportedly unwell, as revealed by Andhra Pradesh Minister Payyavula Keshav at the 'Super Six' event. Keshav stated that Balakrishna couldn't attend due to his health.

Fans are worried and asking about Balakrishna's health status and treatment details on social media. No official statement has been released yet.

Keshav also explained Nara Lokesh's absence, stating he was monitoring the Nepal situation and assisting affected Indians.

Fans eagerly await an official update on Balakrishna's health. The star MLA recently delivered four hit films and has a massive following, adding to the concern.

