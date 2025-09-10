Ram Charan Launches ARC Cinemas: Enters Multiplex Business With New Venture After Mahesh, Allu Arjun
Tollywood star Ram Charan has officially launched ARC Cinemas, marking his entry into the booming multiplex business. Following in the footsteps of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, the actor is expanding his empire beyond films with this new venture.
Ram Charan, a global star, is making headlines not just in Tollywood and Bollywood, but worldwide. He's now adding another feather to his cap by venturing into the multiplex business.
Ram Charan is entering the multiplex business with "ARC Cinemas." He follows other Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu (AMB Cinemas), Allu Arjun (AAA Cinemas), Ravi Teja (RT Cinemas/ART), and Vijay Deverakonda (AVD Cinemas), who have partnered with Asian Group.ARC Cinemas is reportedly partnering with Asian Sunil Group. While the project is in its initial stages, details about the location are expected soon. It's unclear whether the multiplex will be in major cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati, or just Hyderabad.
Ram Charan is currently filming "Peddi," directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and is slated for release on March 27, 2026. Despite delays due to a film workers' strike, shooting and post-production are progressing rapidly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment