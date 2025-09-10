Waiting for Jolly LLB 3? Here's a list of 5 Court-Room Dramas you must see before this Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi starrer releases on 19th September

As the buzz around Jolly LLB 3 grows, here are six Indian courtroom dramas you shouldn't miss. Each one tackles justice, power, and truth in its own unforgettable way.

Based on a true story, Jai Bhim is both heartbreaking and inspiring. Suriya plays a lawyer who fights for justice for a marginalized tribal woman after her husband goes missing in police custody. It's raw, emotional, and unforgettable.

Bold and unsettling, this film dives into a rape case that isn't black and white. With fiery arguments from Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha, it forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about consent and misuse of laws.

Rajkummar Rao shines as lawyer Shahid Azmi, who defended those falsely accused of terrorism. The film isn't just a biography-it's a heartfelt tribute to resilience, integrity, and the price of standing for justice.

A game-changer in Hindi cinema, Pink boldly talks about consent with the iconic line:“No means No.” With Amitabh Bachchan's gravitas and Taapsee Pannu's vulnerability, it makes you rethink how society judges women.

This Marathi film strips away the glamour and shows the legal system in its rawest form. A folk singer is accused of abetting suicide through his songs, and what follows is a slow, painfully real look at India's judicial process.