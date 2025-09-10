Versori And Fluent Commerce Partner To Accelerate Enterprise Integration With AI-Powered Connectors

Fluent Commerce x Versori

This partnership enables rapid, seamless, and scalable connections between Fluent Order Management and any enterprise system.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Versori , the leading AI-powered integration platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Fluent Commerce , a global provider of cloud-native distributed Order Management Systems (OMS), to revolutionise enterprise system integration for retailers, brands, and commerce leaders.This partnership brings the power of Versori's Agentic integration engine to Fluent Commerce customers, enabling rapid, seamless, and scalable connections between Fluent Order Management and any enterprise system, whether cloud, SaaS, or legacy infrastructure.With AI built connectors and AI automation tools, organisations can unify their commerce, fulfillment, and operational workflows in days, not months, supporting real-time data transformation and eliminating complex manual integration processes.“Integration has traditionally been the biggest and most expensive part of any OMS implementation, and a barrier to agility,” said Graham Jackson, CEO at Fluent Commerce.“By partnering with Versori, we're connecting our customers' OMS with their commerce, fulfillment, and operational systems with unprecedented speed, without sacrificing the flexibility to integrate with legacy infrastructure.”Versori's platform leverages Agentic AI to expedite connector creation, eliminating the costly, time-consuming custom coding traditionally required, while ensuring seamless interoperability across diverse applications.Comprehensive Support Framework for Long-Term Success: Beyond the initial integration deployment, the partnership delivers a robust ongoing support ecosystem designed to ensure customers maximise their investment and maintain peak performance throughout their digital transformation journey.24/7 Monitoring and Proactive Maintenance: The partnership includes continuous monitoring of all integration touch points, with AI-powered anomaly detection that identifies and resolves potential issues before they impact business operations. Customers benefit from proactive maintenance schedules, automated health checks, and predictive analytics that anticipate system needs and recommend preventive actions.Continuous Connector Evolution: As business requirements evolve and new systems enter the enterprise landscape, the partnership provides ongoing connector development and enhancement services. Versori's AI agents continuously learn from customer usage patterns and automatically suggest connector improvements, while Fluent Commerce's deep domain expertise ensures all enhancements align with evolving commerce best practices.Scalability Planning and Architecture Guidance: As businesses grow and their integration requirements become more complex, the partnership provides ongoing architectural consulting to ensure systems remain performant and maintainable. This includes capacity planning, performance optimisation, and strategic guidance on when and how to expand integration capabilities.Enterprise teams benefit from:- Accelerated digital transformation with instant onboarding for any API, platform, or legacy system.- Modular, reusable connectors that can easily be modified and scaled with changing business needs.- Industry-leading data mapping and automation for complete visibility and synchronisation of commerce operations.- Secure, SOC 2-compliant infrastructure guaranteeing trust and governance for sensitive business data.“Fluent Commerce is trusted by global retailers and brands for executing sophisticated fulfillment strategies. By integrating Fluent's powerful order management capabilities with our AI-powered engine, we're creating a new era of agility, speed, and innovation for commerce leaders,” said Sean Brown, CEO & Founder at Versori.This partnership reflects the shared vision of Versori and Fluent Commerce: to simplify enterprise integration, unlock data across platforms, and power the next generation of connected, intelligent commerce ecosystems.

Sophie Burgess

Versori

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.