Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Pipeline Analysis & Clinical Trials, 2025, Delveinsight Azura Ophthalmics, Santen Pharmaceutical

Meibomian gland dysfunction Overview:

Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD) is a long-term ocular disorder in which the eyelid glands produce insufficient oil, destabilizing the tear film and causing dry eye symptoms such as irritation, burning, and blurred vision. The condition often results from gland blockages or thickened secretions, commonly linked to aging, hormonal fluctuations, or associated conditions like rosacea. Diagnosis typically includes evaluating the eyelid margins and tear film, with imaging techniques such as meibography employed to assess gland structure and function.

As of June 2024, Azura Ophthalmics launched a Phase 3 trial (ASTRO study) of AZR-MD-001, a selenium sulfide–based ophthalmic ointment designed to restore gland function by relieving blockages and enhancing meibum quality. The trial will assess its safety and efficacy over 12 months.

In the same year, the FDA granted 510(k) clearance to the TearCare® System for MGD management. Key players such as Azura Ophthalmics, Santen Pharmaceutical, and others are actively evaluating novel therapies, with promising candidates including AZR-MD-001 and additional pipeline drugs.

AZR-MD-001: Azura Ophthalmics

Azura's lead candidate, AZR-MD-001, is a selenium sulfide–based ointment applied to the lower eyelid for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD). Through blinking, the ointment distributes to the upper lid, where it helps soften gland blockages, decrease abnormal keratin production, and enhance meibum quality. The therapy is currently in Phase III clinical trials evaluating its safety and effectiveness in MGD patients.

More than four key companies are actively pursuing therapies for Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD), with Azura Ophthalmics at the forefront, advancing a lead candidate now in Phase III clinical trials.

