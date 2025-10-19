BCRC, Pwc Sign Mou To Build Resilience And Future-Ready Capabilities In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Business Continuity and Resilience Conference (BCRC) yesterday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PwC Middle East in Qatar, establishing PwC Middle East as the Knowledge Partner for the 2025 edition of BCRC.

The collaboration supports Qatar's third National Development Strategy (NDS-3) by strengthening business continuity and resilience across priority sectors such as banking, healthcare, energy and government. BCRC and PwC will provide thought leadership and insights at BCRC 2025 on 27 November 2025 in Doha.

Eng. Abdullatif Ali Al-Yafei, Chairman and Conference President, Business Continuity & Resilience Conference said:“Today's agreement reflects the commitment to shaping a stronger, more resilient economy by elevating the standards of business continuity in Qatar and beyond.

Bassam Hajhamad, Qatar Country Senior Partner and Consulting Leader, said:“We are proud to partner with BCRC as Knowledge Partner to help Qatar's organisations reimagine resilience and build trust in an increasingly complex world.