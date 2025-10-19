BCRC, Pwc Sign Mou To Build Resilience And Future-Ready Capabilities In Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The Business Continuity and Resilience Conference (BCRC) yesterday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PwC Middle East in Qatar, establishing PwC Middle East as the Knowledge Partner for the 2025 edition of BCRC.
The collaboration supports Qatar's third National Development Strategy (NDS-3) by strengthening business continuity and resilience across priority sectors such as banking, healthcare, energy and government. BCRC and PwC will provide thought leadership and insights at BCRC 2025 on 27 November 2025 in Doha.
Eng. Abdullatif Ali Al-Yafei, Chairman and Conference President, Business Continuity & Resilience Conference said:“Today's agreement reflects the commitment to shaping a stronger, more resilient economy by elevating the standards of business continuity in Qatar and beyond.
Bassam Hajhamad, Qatar Country Senior Partner and Consulting Leader, said:“We are proud to partner with BCRC as Knowledge Partner to help Qatar's organisations reimagine resilience and build trust in an increasingly complex world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment