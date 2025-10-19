Commercial Bank Joins Key IMF, IIF Meetings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aiming to acquire global insights, play a role in policy discussions, and strengthen its international credibility, Commercial Bank has participated in the 2025 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Institute of International Finance (IIF) in Washington, US.

The reception, hosted by the Qatari Banks on 15 October 2025, was attended by Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari; Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani; as well as Qatari Banks, Board members, and CEOs.

Commercial Bank was represented at these meetings by Board Member, Mohamad Ismail Mandani Al Emadi; Group CEO, Stephen Moss; EGM and Chief Marketing Officer, Eiman Al-Naemi; EGM, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer, Fahad Badar; EGM, Treasury and Investments, Parvez Khan; and Senior AGM and Head of ALM, Omran Al Sherawi.

Stephen Moss, Group CEO of Commercial Bank, said,“The innovative solutions we introduce and steps we take to support the growth of Qatar's financial sector are further strengthened by the knowledge and connections we gain at the annual IMF and IIF meetings.”

“These gatherings give us access to best practices and insights that we bring back home to Qatar and implement in the best way possible,” he added.