Trump Reports Destruction of Drug-Transporting Submarine
(MENAFN) On Saturday, President Donald Trump declared that US forces had eliminated a "drug-carrying" submarine en route to the United States along a "well known narcotrafficking route."
Trump shared the news on Truth Social, expressing, "It was my great honor to destroy a very large drug-carrying submarine that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route."
According to Trump, US intelligence confirmed the vessel was heavily loaded with "mostly fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics."
He also revealed that "There were four known narcoterrorists on board the vessel. Two of the terrorists were killed," emphasizing that no American personnel were injured during the operation.
Trump further warned, "At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore," and noted that the two surviving terrorists are being sent back to their home countries, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution.
The President firmly stated that the US "will not tolerate narcoterrorists trafficking illegal drugs, by land or by sea."
Since the previous month, US forces have conducted no fewer than six strikes in the Caribbean Sea against vessels accused of carrying illicit substances, operating in international waters near the Venezuelan coastline.
Relations between the Trump administration and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have worsened recently, following the deployment of a US naval group to the southern Caribbean.
Washington asserts that this deployment aims to combat criminal cartels and drug trafficking activities.
