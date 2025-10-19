Al Duhail, Al Gharafa And Al Sadd Gear Up For AFC Champions League Elite Clashes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari clubs Al Duhail, Al Gharafa and Al Sadd are gearing up for their upcoming AFC Champions League Elite matches, aiming to collect crucial points after an unsteady start to the season.

Al Duhail will take on UAE's Al Wahda FC tomorrow while Al Gharafa will face defending champions Al Ahli Saudi FC the same day in Jeddah. Al Sadd are set for another tough challenge on Tuesday when they meet Al Hilal SFC in Riyadh.

Djamel Belmadi's Al Duhail departed for Abu Dhabi last night after intensive preparations.

They are still in search of their first win of the season and are looking to climb the standings. After a 2-1 loss to Al Hilal in their opener and a 2-2 draw with defending champions Al Ahli Saudi FC in their second game, Al Duhail are currently in ninth place in the West group.

The team had previously recorded back-to-back victories over Al Wahda FC during their 2018 AFC Champions League games.

However, Al Wahda have made a solid start this time around, sitting on four points and holding fourth place, just behind second-placed Al Ahli Saudi FC and third-placed Sharjah on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Al Gharafa, currently the best-performing Qatari team in the group with three points and placed sixth, are eyeing another win following their 2-0 success over Al Shorta in their last outing.

Coach Pedro Martins faces a tougher test as his team prepares to face Al Ahli Saudi FC, who are looking to return to the top of the group after dropping to second following their draw with Al Duhail.

Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd will play under coach Sergio Alegre, who was promoted after the departure of Spaniard Felix Sanchez, dismissed due to the team's poor start to the season.

Currently placed seventh, Al Sadd are also chasing their first win, having drawn 1-1 with both Al Shorta and Sharjah in their opening two fixtures.

The team will need a sharp and focused performance against current table-toppers Al Hilal to secure the desired result.