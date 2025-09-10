Environment Saver Plastic Pyrolysis Facility Accepts Initial Feedstock Ahead Of Q4 Commissioning To Aid Global Plastic Crisis & Deliver Significant Job Creation: Clean Vision, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CLNV

Emerging Leader in Plastic Conversion and Circular Oil Development Projects.

Working Towards Efficient, Cost-Effective Technology Solutions to Address the Global Plastic Crisis, Creating Economic Opportunity and Social Benefits.

Clean-Seas Pyrolysis Deployment with Strategic Alliances for Plastic Diversion and Conversion, Including Plastic Feedstock and Off-Take Agreements.

Clean Vision Subsidiary Has Developed a Hydrogen Based Fuel Cell for Producing Clean, Distributed Energy.

50 Ton Per Day (TPD) West Virginia Plastic Pyrolysis Facility Received Initial Feedstock in August.

Groundbreaking Ceremony Attended by Multiple Government Dignitaries.

Facility Creating Over 40 New Technical and Operational Jobs with Upscale Potential for Much More to Come.

Retirement of Convertible Notes, Strengthening Balance Sheet.

MENAFN - GetNews)



$CLNV is a Technology Innovation Leader in Plastic Conversion and Circular Oil Development



Clean Vision, Inc. (OTCQB: CLNV ) is an emerging leader in innovative plastic conversion and circular oil development. CLNV operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. Clean-Seas, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. The CLNV goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements.

CLNV Clean-Seas is deploying its Plastic Conversion Network, (PCN) globally, converting millions of tons of waste plastic into clean, environmentally friendly products including plastic precursors and clean hydrogen.

CLNV EcoCell is a Clean Vision subsidiary that has developed a hydrogen based fuel cell for producing clean, distributed energy, in the growing hydrogen energy matrix. All of Clean Visions portfolio companies benefit from management's decades long experience in sustainability, renewable energy, finance, public company experience and leadership.

Clean-Seas West Virginia Accepts First Delivery of Plastic Feedstock

Twenty-Two Tons of Plastic Feedstock will Support Training and Evaluation as Plant Gears Up for Q4 Commissioning

On August 7th CLNV announced that its newly opened subsidiary Clean-Seas West Virginia had received its first commercial-scale truckload of plastic feedstock to its facility in Belle, WV.

As the 50 ton per day (TPD) CLNV facility gears up for an expected Q4 commissioning, the bulk feedstock will allow the Clean-Seas West Virginia operating team to fine tune its operations and evaluate various feedstocks on its Training, Research and Evaluation Unit (TRE) which was delivered to the site in July. These valuable data points allow the CLNV to provide on-spec plastic pyrolysis oil to its offtake partners.







"This is just one step of many on our path to starting strong on day one of operations," said Dan Bates, President of CLNV . "Everyone on our operations team - and all the systems and equipment - will benefit from trials starting this month. Even something as simple as unloading one truck now helps us prepare for operating on a much larger scale when we flip the switch on Phase 1 in just a few months, and receive 3 or more truckloads per day, and process 50TPD."

The CLNV Clean-Seas West Virginia's 50TPD facility will divert plastic from landfills and incinerators, and convert it to high value feedstocks for the circular plastic economy. The facility will generate more than 40 new technical and operational jobs in eastern Kanawha County, and CLNV expects to grow the facility's capacity - and number of jobs - soon after commissioning.







The CLNV Clean-Seas West Virginia's TRE unit was recently awarded a start-up assistance award under the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Energy Manufacturing Program.

The grant was funded through the Tri-State Net Zero POWER Grant, administered through Catalyst Connection, the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of southwestern Pennsylvania in partnership with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC), WVU Office of Corporate Sponsored Research, MAGNET (Part of Ohio MEP), and JARI.

Groundbreaking Event Attended by Multiple Dignitary Guests

On July 2nd CLNV announced more than 100 people attended the CLNV groundbreaking event, including notable dignitaries: West Virginia State Treasurer Larry Pack, Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, and representatives for U.S. Senators Shelley Moore-Capito and Jim Justice and Congresswoman Carol D. Miller, underscoring the state's support for Clean Vision's mission and investment in the region.

During the event, CLNV showcased its Training, Research and Evaluation unit, which is already onsite and undergoing final preparations for activation later this month. Feedstock agreements - essential to ensuring a consistent supply of plastic waste - are firmly in place. CLNV is currently finalizing its offtake agreement, the final element of the project's financial structure.

Full groundbreaking ceremony video here:

View a technical walk through video here:

Retirement of Convertible Notes, Strengthening Balance Sheet

On June 24th CLNV announced the retirement of two convertible notes, effectively removing initial investments made by GS Capital and Clear Think Capital from the company's balance sheet. This strategic move is part of the CLNV ongoing commitment to enhancing its financial health and increasing shareholder value.

The retirement of these convertible notes marks a significant milestone for CLNV reflecting the company's strong operational performance and strategic financial management. By eliminating these obligations, CLNV is positioned to focus on its core business initiatives and further invest in innovative technologies that drive sustainable growth.

For more information on CLNV visit: and

DISCLAIMER:

Disclosure listed on the CorporateAds website