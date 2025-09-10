Special Issue Of NCSBN's Journal Of Nursing Regulation Available Free Of Charge For A Limited Time
This unique issue features articles on a wide range of topics affecting nursing regulation including practice and education, artificial intelligence, telehealth, ethical decision-making and nurse apprenticeships, among others.
Ranked number two out of 192 nursing journals by Clarivate's most recent Journal Citation Report, JNR was launched in April 2010, quickly becoming a leading voice in the science of nursing regulation across the world.
The official journal of NCSBN, JNR is a quarterly, peer-reviewed, academic and professional journal. It publishes scholarly articles that advance the science of nursing regulation, promote the mission and vision of NCSBN, and enhance communication and collaboration among nurse regulators, educators, practitioners and the scientific community. It supports evidence-based regulation, addresses issues related to patient safety, and highlights current nursing regulatory issues, programs, and projects in both the U.S. and across the globe.
Through JNR, NCSBN aims to nurture and disseminate knowledge related to nursing and other health care regulation across continents and promote a greater awareness of regulatory issues among all nurses.
Regulatory Spotlight can be found on the journal's website. Access will end Dec. 31, 2025.
About NCSBN
Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN's NCLEX Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.
NCSBN's membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are nine exam user members and 21 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.
The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.CONTACT: Dawn M. Kappel NCSBN 3125253667 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment