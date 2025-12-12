403
Hyperion-Powered Tata Sierra Sets The New Fuel Efficiency Benchmark
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' (TMPV) newest entrant, the Tata Sierra, has achieved a remarkable milestone by entering the India Book of Records for maximum fuel efficiency achieved in 12 hours. In a certified run at NATRAX Indore, the Sierra delivered an exceptional 29.9 kmpl, surpassing the previous national benchmark. The feat was executed by the Pixel Motion team, who drove the 1.5L Hyperion-powered Sierra continuously from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on November 30, 2025, with only brief halts for driver swaps. The record was officially validated the same day.
At the heart of this accomplishment is the all-new 1.5L Hyperion petrol engine, engineered to deliver high efficiency without compromising refinement, performance or drivability. Its advanced combustion system, torque-rich performance band and friction-optimised architecture ensured consistent fuel delivery and stable performance throughout the run. This achievement stands as a testament to the engineering innovation and capability of the Hyperion powertrain.
Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, "Setting a national efficiency record so early in the Sierra's journey is a proud moment for us. The Hyperion engine platform was built to push the boundaries of what petrol powertrains can achieve, and this milestone validates that effort. It strengthens the Sierra's value proposition for customers and underlines TMPV's commitment to bringing advanced, efficient and future-ready technologies to the market."
The Tata Sierra also achieved a top speed of 222 km/h at NATRAX, Indore, under specified test conditions, demonstrating the performance capability of the 1.5L Hyperion engine in a parallel run.
