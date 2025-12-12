Azerbaijan Begins Natural Gas Supplies To Private And Industrial Consumers In North Macedonia

Since December 1, the supply of Azerbaijani natural gas to private and industrial consumers in North Macedonia has begun, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%