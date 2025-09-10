LYNYRD SKYNYRD Releases 'Gimme Three Steps' Live At The Ryman

Lynyrd Skynyrd, "Gimme Three Steps" (Frontiers Music SRL)

Lynyrd Skynyrd, "Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman" (Frontiers Music SRL)

Lynyrd Skynyrd

In addition to a new live album and DVD recorded at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, the legendary band's world tour runs through September

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 -- Iconic southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd releases their new music video for"Gimme Three Steps" today. The track is the latest release from the band's new project,"Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman" (Frontiers Music SRL) - available now on 2CD/DVD, Blu-Ray or a double LP.

Lynyrd Skynyrd's new live album and DVD celebrates their groundbreaking southern sound that changed rock forever. Spectacularly capturing the band's historic 50th-anniversary concert at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, the project features the final performance of founding member Gary Rossington who passed away less than five months later.

The new album showcases the band's unparalleled energy and their signature blend of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger, putting a spotlight on Lynyrd Skynyrd's lasting legacy in music history, filled with iconic hits such as"Freebird,""Sweet Home Alabama,""Simple Man," and so many more.

"Celebrating 50 Years - Live at the Ryman" also features guest appearances by Jelly Roll, Marcus King, John Osborne (The Brothers Osborne), Brent Smith (Shinedown), and Donnie Van Zant (Van Zant & .38 Special).

The band is in the midst of a world tour, which included dates throughout Europe and the USA. They kick off a Canadian tour this week with 10 dates that run from September 10-25.

With over 28 million records sold in the U.S. and a sound as iconic as the American culture it celebrates, Lynyrd Skynyrd continues to inspire fans of all ages while embodying the very soul of Southern rock. From their humble Jacksonville beginnings, through tragedy, reunion, and redemption, the band has earned its place on Rolling Stone's list of the"100 Greatest Artists of All Time" – as well as a prominent spot in the hearts of generations.

About Frontiers Label Group:
Founded in 1996 by Serafino Perugino in Napoli, Italy, Frontiers initially specialized in distribution of indie Rock labels across the Italian market. The company, however, soon evolved into a leading global rock label, working with such important artists as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Megadeth, Skunk Anansie, Van Zant, Def Leppard, Journey, Yes, Mr Big, Biohazard, Whitesnake and ELO, while also signing and developing tomorrow's artists.

Today, the expanded Frontiers Label Group owns and operates the imprints Frontiers Music Srl (Mainstream and Classic Rock), FLG Records (Alternative Music) and BLKIIBLK Records (Metal and Hard Rock) with global digital and physical distribution via The Orchard (Sony Music). The company is headquartered in Italy with additional executive staff in London, NY, Boston, Raleigh and Nashville.

