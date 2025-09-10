UK Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Israeli President’s Visit
(MENAFN) More than 60 UK parliamentarians wrote to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday to convey their serious apprehension regarding the decision to permit Israeli President Isaac Herzog to come to London.
In their correspondence, they highlighted the responsibilities under the Genocide Convention to prevent and punish genocide, rather than grant it "political legitimacy or hospitality."
The lawmakers recalled Herzog's remarks that dehumanize the Palestinian population and support collective punishment.
They urged ministers to clarify the legal consequences of the visit to ensure that Britain is not complicit in shielding or legitimizing individuals accused of severe international offenses.
"Will any visa application made by the Israeli president to visit the UK this week be rejected or will he be subject to police investigation if he does arrive?" the letter asked, as shared in a statement by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC).
"It is of real concern that the government has not concluded that Israel is acting with the intent of causing genocide and that the government does not consider that ICJ Provisional Measures should be regarded as warning of the risk of genocide," noted Labor Party lawmaker Andy McDonald in the statement.
"The UK is failing to do so, and that must change," added McDonald, who serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East.
