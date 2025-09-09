CP Radhakrishnan Becomes Vice President: BJP Eyes Tamil Nadu Breakthrough In 2026 Elections

Chennai: The election of CP Radhakrishnan as India's 15th Vice President has given the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a fresh opportunity to recalibrate its political strategy in Tamil Nadu, a state where it has long struggled to gain ground. A seasoned leader from Coimbatore with deep roots in the Dravidian heartland, Radhakrishnan's elevation is seen as more than symbolic-it is part of the BJP's calculated bid to make inroads ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections. Radhakrishnan is described as a“Pachai Tamizhan” (true-blue Tamil), a tag that carries emotional weight in a state where identity politics plays a decisive role. His belonging to the Kongu Vellalar Gounder community-one of the socially dominant and economically powerful groups in western Tamil Nadu-gives him a natural support base in the Kongu belt, a region where the BJP has been attempting to expand.

Unlike many BJP leaders in the state who are often dismissed as confrontational, Radhakrishnan is known for his soft-spoken, non-polarising style. This makes him acceptable across party lines, an advantage in a state where alliances are critical. His clean image, administrative experience as Governor in multiple states, and two-time tenure as MP from Coimbatore further strengthen his credibility. By elevating him, the BJP also counters the Opposition's narrative of underrepresentation from the South. Radhakrishnan is the first OBC leader from South India to occupy the Vice President's office-an identity that could help the BJP make inroads among backward classes in Tamil Nadu, where caste arithmetic is crucial in elections.

CP Radhakrishnan has also contested the 1998 and 1999 general elections as a BJP candidate, shortly after the 1998 Coimbatore bombings. He secured victory by a margin of over 150,000 votes in 1998 and by 55,000 votes in 1999. In 2004, following the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) decision to leave the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Radhakrishnan played a key role in building new alliances in Tamil Nadu. He worked with the state BJP unit to establish ties with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ahead of the 2004 elections. Until recently, he served as a National Executive Member of the BJP. Regarded as one of the most respected and senior BJP leaders from South India, he is often referred to as the“Modi of Tamil Nadu.”

Vijay's Political Debut and Space for a 'Third Party'

Tamil cinema superstar Vijay's entry into politics is poised to transform Tamil Nadu's political landscape ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. With decades of mass appeal, philanthropic work, and a fiercely loyal fan base, Vijay brings a unique combination of celebrity influence and social credibility that could redefine voter dynamics across the state. His debut has the potential to attract support from urban, semi-urban, and rural voters alike, drawing votes away from both the DMK and AIADMK.

Vijay is expected to have a particularly strong impact on younger and first-time voters, who have historically been key to the Dravidian parties' dominance. His socially conscious image and approachable personality could appeal to aspirational and undecided voters, creating a significant vote-splitting effect. This new third-player dynamic may force established parties to rethink alliances and campaign strategies, making Vijay a pivotal factor in shaping Tamil Nadu's electoral outcome.

For the BJP, Vijay's popularity presents a strategic opportunity. The party could capitalize on the potential fragmentation of traditional Dravidian vote banks to gain ground in urban and semi-urban constituencies, while also appealing to younger and aspirational voters. Paired with leaders like CP Radhakrishnan, who bring administrative credibility, Vijay offers the BJP a rare chance to combine charisma with political strategy in its 2026 Tamil Nadu campaign.