AIN Alert: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Encourages Albany International Corporation Investors To Inquire About Investigation
What Happened?
On July 30, 2025, Albany issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Albany reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.57, missing consensus estimates by $0.16. The Company's President and Chief Executive officer said that the financial results“lagged our expectations,” citing the impact of“certain timing and operational issues[.]” On this news, the price of Albany shares declined by $16.77 per share, or approximately 23.63%, from $70.96 per share on July 30, 2025 to close at $54.19 on July 31, 2025.
What to Do Next?
If you acquired Albany securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
