AIN Alert: Kirby Mcinerney LLP Encourages Albany International Corporation Investors To Inquire About Investigation


2025-09-09 11:46:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of Albany International Corporation (“Albany” or the“Company”) (NYSE:AIN) investors concerning the Company's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On July 30, 2025, Albany issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Albany reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.57, missing consensus estimates by $0.16. The Company's President and Chief Executive officer said that the financial results“lagged our expectations,” citing the impact of“certain timing and operational issues[.]” On this news, the price of Albany shares declined by $16.77 per share, or approximately 23.63%, from $70.96 per share on July 30, 2025 to close at $54.19 on July 31, 2025.

If you acquired Albany securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

