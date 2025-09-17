JUH Launches Initiatives To Promote Child Healthcare Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.17 (Petra) – Under patronage of HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein, Jordan University Hospital (JUH) on Wednesday launched a series of health and humanitarian initiatives, aimed at enhancing quality of healthcare services provided to children.The step is part of the "Change Day" initiative, organized by Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC) this year, themed: "Our Children's Health... Our Responsibility."Talking during the event, the JUH's Director General, Dr. Nader Bsoul, called for using "warm and simple" language to interact with children, aimed to make their visit to the hospital "more reassuring and safe."To achieve goals, Bsoul urged the spirit of change to be a daily practice and an ingrained culture in all hospital wards.The initiatives covered medical, nursing, and service commitments, including early detection of childhood diseases and mother awareness-raising about the importance of their mental and physical health pre-and post pregnancy.The effort also seeks to promote the safe use of medications, blood donation campaigns, and distribution of healthy meals, as well as the JUH-hosted recreational and educational activities for children.In turn, the JUH's various wards noted their "commitment to the highest" standards of medical and nursing practice to provide a safe and supportive treatment environment.Additionally, they pledged to engage children's families in health education and offer innovative awareness activities that reinforce principle that children's health is a collective responsibility.These initiatives, which reflect the hospital's policy to support a culture of positive change and innovation, strengthen its position as a "leading" national medical institution that places health of children and their families at the forefront of its priorities.