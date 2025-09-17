Jordan Advances To 65Th Ranking Globally In Global Innovation Index 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra) – Jordan ranked 65th globally out of 139 countries in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025, issued by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), up from 73rd ranking last year.According to a statement by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Wednesday, Jordan secured the 5th place in the index among the group of lower-middle-income economies, out of 37 nations listed in this category.The improvement was reflected in Jordan's performance at the Arab level, as its ranking rose from 7th place in the Arab world in 2024 to 6th slot in 2025.Comparing Jordan's performance between 2024-2025, Jordan showed a "remarkable" improvement in both sub-indices of the Global Innovation Index.Here, the Kingdom jumped from 69th ranking globally to 66th in the "Innovation Inputs" sub-index, while it advanced from 74th globally to 66th in the "Innovation Outputs" sub-index.At the level of detailed indicators in 2025, Jordan jumped to second place globally in the index of "Published Scientific and Technical Articles" and recorded "significant" progress in the index of patent families (22 places).The knowledge worker index also rose from 85th to 58th, reflecting a "key" increase in the contribution of specialized human competencies to the economy.In the same context, Jordan achieved "remarkable" progress in the E-government Services Index, rising 10 places to reach 63rd globally, reflecting the efforts made in digital transformation and the development of e-government services.Additionally, Jordan's ranking improved in the Creative Exports Index, jumping 6 places, as well as progress in the Knowledge and Technology Outputs Index, advancing 16 places and the Creative Outputs Index, progressing 5 places.This improvement reflects the "qualitative" development in Jordan's ability to enhance scientific research and transform it into tangible economic and knowledge outputs.