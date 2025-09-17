Trade Volume Between Jordan, Qatar At Jd118m

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) -- The trade volume between Jordan and Qatar spiked during the first half of the year to JD118 million, compared to JD64 million during the same period last year, according to Department of Statistics data released Wednesday.The Kingdom's exports to the Gulf Arab state during the first half of the year were at JD58 million, compared to JD53 million in the same period last year, the figures, tracked by Petra, showed.Meanwhile, the Kingdom's imports from Qatar during the first half topped JD60 million, compared to JD11 million in the same period last year, according to the data.Jordan's exports included fresh and processed food items, vegetables and fruits, dates, cheese and dairy, meat, poultry, grains, sweets, rice, juices, nuts, oils, pickles, herbs, honey, frozen poultry, eggs, and coffee.Imports from Qatar were chemicals, such as motor oils, sulfonyl acid, aluminum ingots, paraffin, polyethylene, iron rods, chemical fertilizers, plastic bags, car engine oils, organic fertilizers, and medical solutions.