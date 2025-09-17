Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil's Bolsonaro Has Skin Cancer: Doctor

2025-09-17 02:01:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brasilia: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed with skin cancer, his doctor said Wednesday after the former president was discharged from an overnight stay in hospital for separate medical woes.

Bolsonaro, 70, who was convicted last week of leading an attempted coup, had skin lesions removed on Sunday, two of which tested positive for squamous cell carcinoma, said his doctor Claudio Birolini.

