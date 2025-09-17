PDTRA Head Talks Tourist Cooperation With Saudi, Kuwaiti Delegations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Sep.17 (Petra) – Chairman of Petra Development & Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), Dr. Fares Breizat, on Wednesday discussed with a security and tourism delegation from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, ways to enhance joint cooperation in the tourist sector, exchange expertise in protecting archaeological and tourist sites, and ensure visitor security and safety.According to a PDTRA statement, the Saudi delegation was headed by Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Hassan, while the Kuwaiti team was led by Brig. Gen. Abdullah Hamoud Salem Al-Mutairi.Breizat stressed the importance of organizing Petra archaeological site, noting the progress achieved by PDTRA in this field.Breizat added that this effort aims to achieve a "balance" reflecting the ancient city's authenticity as a World Heritage Site that must be preserved and realization of related sustainable development goals.Breizat noted the importance of the inclusion of Bedouin culture in Petra and Wadi Rum on UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage since 2008, as an integral part of the local identity and an important pillar of its preservation.Breizat stated steps to highlight authenticity of this culture contribute to enrich visitors' experience."Tourists come not only to see the rich civilization and history of the archaeological site and its historical eras, but also to learn about authentic Bedouin customs and traditions, which reflect the "depth of the cultural identity of the region's people," he pointed out.On another milestone, he noted launch of the Youth Advisory Council, aimed to engage youth in decision-making and enhance their role and participation in comprehensive strategic planning for the region, which PDTRA seeks to achieve in cooperation and partnership with the public and private sectors.Underlining Jordan's "deep-rooted" ties with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and all the Gulf states, he hoped to open joint cooperation areas, transfer expertise, and learn from "successful" experiences, both in tourism and security areas, to serve mutual interests and enhance the region's position as a "sustainable and safe tourist destination."