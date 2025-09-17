Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Qatar Emir: 'I Discussed With Brother King Abdullah Coordination Of Efforts To Counter Regional Threats'

2025-09-17 02:02:39
Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Wednesday at the end of his visit to Jordan that he discussed with His Majesty King Abdullah II the need to coordinate efforts to face challenges posed to the region.
"In constructive discussions today with my brother King Abdullah II, we stressed the need to coordinate efforts and strengthen joint Arab action to confront threats to the region and its security, foremost of which is ending the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people through finding a peaceful and comprehensive solution to their just cause, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions," Sheikh Tamim wrote on X.

