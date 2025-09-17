Health Ministry Follows Up On Incidents Of Poisoning Among Students In Irbid
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Irbid, Sept. 17 (Petra)-- Secretary-General of the Health Ministry for Primary Health Care and Epidemics Raed Al-Shboul said the ministry is keeping an eye out for food poisoning cases among students at Ibder and Hatem Elementary Schools in the Bani Kinanah District, Irbid governorate, and the students' health is stable.
According to Al-Shboul, who made the remarks during a tour of Yarmouk Governmental Hospital on Wednesday, 42 cases, ages 6 to 14, have visited the hospital and health centers since yesterday evening. Three of these instances are still being monitored and followed up on, while eight of these cases were admitted to the hospital. Following treatment and safety checks, the remaining cases were released.
Al-Shaboul clarified that the restaurant that provided food to the two schools lacked health certifications for its staff, highlighting the necessity of enacting general food and water safety regulations.
He went on to say that in order to identify the cause of the poisoning, laboratory samples were collected from patients who attended the hospital and health facilities.
