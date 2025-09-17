Investment Ministry: Jordan, Key Business Hub, Gateway To Global Markets

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – Ministry of Investment Secretary General Zaher Qatarneh highlighted Jordan's strategic location and investment environment as a gateway to US, European, and Arab markets.He urged the Jordanian and Uzbek private sectors to seize opportunities for economic partnerships and target common regional and global markets.Speaking at the Jordanian-Uzbek Forum on Leather and Garment Industries, Qatarneh said the Kingdom offers promising investment opportunities, particularly in the garment and textile sectors. He cited free trade agreements it signed with the United States, Canada, European Union, Singapore, as well as the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA), the Economic Modernization Vision, productivity growth, and sustainable job creation for youth.Qatarneh also referred to Jordan's "attractive" investment environment, with modern legislation, tax and customs incentives, ease of businesss, and strong investor protection. He also underscored the historical and growing ties between Jordan and Uzbekistan, noting that His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent visit to Uzbekistan opened new scopes for economic and investment cooperation.The meeting aims to consolidate trade, investment, and economic collaboration, with Qatarneh urging investors from both countries to engage in joint development projects and access new markets.Hisham Shatarat, Association of Banks in Jordan Director of Policy, highlighted Jordan's banking sector as a magnet of foreign capital. He noted a diverse sector, including commercial and Islamic banks, and flexible credit facilities, facilitating international financial dealing.