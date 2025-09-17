Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatari Investments In Amman Bourse Stands At Jd633m

2025-09-17 02:02:44
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 17 (Petra)-- Qatari investment in the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached 633 million dinars by the end of last August, according to statistical data issued by the Securities Depository Center (SDC).
The data revealed that the number of securities owned by Qatari investors last month reached approximately 190 million securities.
Qatari investments in the ASE have increased by 19% since the beginning of the year, amounting to approximately 100 million dinars, while the number of Qatari investment shares in securities ownership reached 401,000 during the same period.

