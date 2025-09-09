Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bitmain, Cango Face Review Request From US Lawmaker Over National Security Concerns: Report

Bitmain, Cango Face Review Request From US Lawmaker Over National Security Concerns: Report


2025-09-09 10:18:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bitmain Technologies, the world's largest crypto mining hardware maker, and Cango (CANG) have reportedly come under scrutiny from a Republican lawmaker who warned their growing U.S. presence could pose a national security risk.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Representative of Iowa, Zackary Nunn, said Bitmain and Cango's Bitcoin (BTC) mining hardware operations in the country may fall under the review of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS), which is headed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. 

“These companies appear to be scaling operations in the U.S. through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements that may not be fully transparent to regulators or the public,” said the letter by the Representative of Iowa, Zackary Nunn, sent to Bessent last week. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Dogecoin Price Jumps As Major Crypto Tokens Edge Higher, Bitcoin Calm At $112K In Run-Up To US Inflation Data Release

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN09092025007385015968ID1110037831

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search