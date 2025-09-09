Capricor Therapeutics Responds To FDA Posting Of Complete Response Letter (CRL) For Deramiocel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for rare diseases, today issued a statement regarding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) public posting of its Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Deramiocel, the Company's investigational cell therapy for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The Company was not notified in advance that the CRL would be posted, but acknowledges the FDA's decision to publish the letter, originally received in July 2025. However, the FDA did not release the comprehensive preliminary response that Capricor submitted shortly after receipt of the CRL. This written response provided clarifications to the Agency's feedback and outlined the Company's proposed plan to address the outstanding issues. To ensure transparency, Capricor will make its preliminary response available on the investor section of its website for patients, families, and other stakeholders to review.

“Transparency is vital in regulatory communications, especially when patients are waiting for therapies with the potential to alter the course of devastating diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.“Our focus remains on working closely with the FDA to resolve the outstanding issues and to advance Deramiocel toward approval. While we respect the FDA's process, we believe it is important that the public has visibility into both the CRL and our detailed written response submitted to the Agency. We are now awaiting the official minutes from our recent Type A meeting with the FDA review team, expected to be issued later this quarter, which will help define the next steps in our regulatory pathway. Looking ahead, we expect topline HOPE-3 data in the fourth quarter of 2025, and our discussions with the FDA have centered on how these data will inform and support the timing of our BLA resubmission.”

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a severe, X-linked genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration affecting the skeletal, respiratory, and cardiac muscles. It is caused by the absence of functional dystrophin, a key structural protein in muscle cells. DMD afflicts approximately 15,000 individuals in the United States and primarily impacts boys. Over time, deterioration of the heart muscle leads to cardiomyopathy and heart failure, which is the leading cause of death in DMD. There is no cure, and treatment options remain limited.

About Deramiocel

Deramiocel (CAP-1002) consists of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs), a rare population of cardiac cells that have been shown in preclinical and clinical studies to exert potent immunomodulatory and anti-fibrotic actions in the preservation of cardiac and skeletal muscle function in dystrophiopathies such as DMD. CDCs act by secreting extracellular vesicles known as exosomes, which target macrophages and alter their expression profile to adopt a healing, rather than a pro-inflammatory phenotype. CDCs have been investigated in more than 250 peer-reviewed scientific publications and administered to over 250 human subjects across multiple clinical trials.

Deramiocel has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) from both the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In addition, it has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation in the U.S., Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) designation in Europe, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA, which may qualify Capricor for a Priority Review Voucher upon approval.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics to redefine the treatment landscape for rare diseases. At the forefront of our innovation is our lead product candidate, Deramiocel, an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Extensive preclinical and clinical studies have shown Deramiocel to exert potent immunomodulatory and anti-fibrotic actions in the preservation of cardiac and skeletal muscle function in muscular dystrophies such as DMD. Deramiocel is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Capricor is also harnessing the power of its exosome technology, using its proprietary StealthXTM platform in preclinical development focused on the areas of vaccinology, targeted delivery of oligonucleotides, proteins and small molecule therapeutics with potential to treat and prevent a diverse array of diseases. At Capricor, we stand committed to pushing the boundaries of possibility and forging a path toward transformative treatments for those in need. For more information, visit capricor , and follow Capricor on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor's product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including future interactions with regulatory authorities and the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; manufacturing capabilities; dates for regulatory meetings; the potential that required regulatory inspections may be delayed or not be successful which would delay or prevent product approval; the ability to achieve product milestones and to receive milestone payments from commercial partners; ; and any other statements about Capricor's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words“believes,”“plans,”“could,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“estimates,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor's business is set forth in Capricor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2025, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2025. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Capricor has entered into an agreement for the exclusive commercialization and distribution of Deramiocel for DMD in the United States and Japan with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (U.S. subsidiary: NS Pharma, Inc.), subject to regulatory approval. Deramiocel and the StealthXTM vaccine are investigational candidates and have not been approved for commercial use in any indication.

