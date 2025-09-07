Bigg Boss Malayalam Weekend Episode: Mohanlal Wears Special Shirt On Mammootty's Birthday

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: In a heartfelt gesture during this weekend's episode, host Mohanlal surprised fans by wearing a specially designed shirt to mark Mammootty's birthday. The iconic moment added an extra layer of celebration to the show, delighting contestants and viewers alike as the Bigg Boss house paid tribute to the superstar. Earlier, Mohanlal had shared a heartfelt wish to Mammootty on his 74th birthday. The actor shared a photo with Mammootty which features the duo sitting on a couch, signifying their brotherhood, with a caption“Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka.”

Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka❤️@mammukka twitter/uSgCzYA9J7

- Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 7, 2025

Mastani's Actions Reprimanded

Mastani, who entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam house as a wildcard, has come under scrutiny for violating the show's rules. Host Mohanlal has now stepped in to issue a stern warning. Mohanlal reprimanded Mastani for sharing information from outside the house, questioning her motives and pointing out that she seemed to take pleasure in creating discomfort among the contestants. He reminded her of the repeated warnings against discussing external matters. Mastani entered the Bigg Boss house last week. Since then, she has been sharing outside information, discussing eviction voting, and revealing personal details about other contestants. Bigg Boss had repeatedly warned Mastani about this behavior, but she has failed to comply.