'Donald Trump Has Started To Realise He Was Wrong': Ex-Diplomat Explains US President's Softened Stance On India
Fabian's comments come days after US President Donald Trump appeared to soften his tone towards India, calling PM Narendra Modi a friend and describing America's ties with New Delhi as a“very special relationship”.
Responding to Trump's changing tone, Fabian said that the US tariffs imposed by Trump have no solid basis and his assumptions did not bring into account India's resolve.
“Prime Minister Modi did what is appropriate to respond to a cordial tweet, but from this, we cannot conclude that we are going to see any early end to this, what I call 'Triple T' -- Trumped-up Trump Tariff. Trumped-up means without basis. But at the same time, it is reasonably clear that President Donald Trump has started to realise that his original expectation that India would surrender when he threatened an additional 25 per cent. He has started to realise that he was wrong,” he explained.
Fabian stated that while India remains open to mutual trade and friendly relations, it should not be expected to accept coercive decisions or unilateral measures.Also Read | Who is Jason Miller? India lobbyist meets 'President in-action' Donald Trump
“What he has to realise is that India is India. India is a civilisational state. India cannot be a meek camp follower of any other country. India wants to be friends with everyone and wants to do business, but India cannot take dictation,” he added.Trump shifts tone towards India
On Friday, US President Donald Trump appeared to soften his tone toward India following months of accusing the country of a series of alleged wrongdoings, like charging the US exorbitant tariffs and buying Russian oil for its own profits.
Trump said both countries have a special relationship and there is "nothing to worry about".
“I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great prime minister, he's great,” the US President said.Also Read | 'I just don't like...': Trump affirms 'special relation' with India amid tariffs Also Read | 'Fully reciprocate': PM Modi on Trump's 'will be friends' remark amid tariff row
However, he explained that he just doesn't“like what he (Modi) is doing at this particular moment”, while noting that they will always be friends.
“But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about,” Donald Trump said.
Responding to his comments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday“fully reciprocated” the“positive assessment” of the India-US relationship.
“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties,” Modi said.
“India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” he noted on X.
This was the first time PM Modi and Trump exchanged views of the relationship between their countries since June 17, when both leaders had a telephonic conversation.
Trump had on August 27 mobilised the additional 25 per cent tariff on India and most of its good, taking its levy to 50 per cent.
