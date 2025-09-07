'Not Loyalty To Party But Love For...': INDIA Bloc's Sudershan Reddy Appeals To Mps Ahead Of Vice Presidential Election

MENAFN - Live Mint) INDIA Bloc's candidate for the Vice President of India, B Sudershan Reddy on Sunday, September 7 urged MPs to rise above party loyalties and their love for the country must guide their choice while emphasising that electing him would uphold the Rajya Sabha as a“true temple of democracy”.

He stressed that his candidacy was not about individual ambition, but for "values that define us as a sovereign democratic republic".

“In this election, there is no party whip, and the ballot is secret. It is not loyalty to any political party, but love for the country that must guide your choice. Each one of you carry the moral responsibility to preserve the conscience, the soul of our beloved nation,” PTI quoted the former Supreme Court judge as saying.

He added,“By entrusting me with this office, you will be choosing to defend parliamentary traditions, to restore dignity to debate, and to ensure that the Rajya Sabha stands as a true temple of democracy. Together, let us strengthen our Republic and create a legacy that future generations will be proud to inherit.”

'It is our duty to defend soul of our democratic Republic'

While stating that democratic spaces diminish and citizens' rights come under strain, he said“it is our duty to defend the soul of our democratic Republic”. "Together, let us strengthen our Republic and create a legacy that future generations will be proud to inherit. India's democracy was built on the supreme sacrifices of our freedom fighters and nurtured for decades by their vision," he further remarked.

| Amit Shah slams INDIA bloc's VP nominee Sudershan Reddy: What was Salwa Judum? From Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation to the Vice-Presidential election schedule

21 July: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons.

1 August: The Election Commission announced the schedule for the Vice-Presidential election.

17 August: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate.

| Kejriwal extends support to Justice Sudershan Reddy as INDIA bloc VP candidate

19 August: Judge B Sudershan Reddy , former judge of the Supreme Court, was announced as the joint Opposition nominee.

21 August: Last date for filing nominations for the Vice-Presidential post.

25 August: Final date for withdrawing nominations.

9 September: Polling and counting for the Vice Presidential election will both take place on this day.

The Vice President of India is elected by an electoral college made up of members from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The election process is conducted in accordance with Articles 64 and 68 of the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from PTI)