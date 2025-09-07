Eleven People Go Missing After Canoe Overturns in Cote d'Ivoire
(MENAFN) Eleven people are feared dead after a canoe capsized on the Sassandra River in Buyo town, located in the southwestern part of Cote d'Ivoire, on Friday morning, authorities confirmed.
Minister of National Cohesion, Solidarity, and the Fight Against Poverty, Myss Belmonde Dogo, expressed deep regret over the incident in a statement issued Saturday. "It is with profound sorrow that we have learned of the disappearance of 11 people, including women, young girls, and an infant, following the capsizing of a canoe caused by a hippopotamus," Dogo stated.
According to local officials, the tragedy unfolded when a hippopotamus attacked the canoe while it was en route early Friday.
The boat had been carrying 14 people, with three survivors rescued. Emergency responders are continuing search efforts to find the missing individuals.
