Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eleven People Go Missing After Canoe Overturns in Cote d'Ivoire

Eleven People Go Missing After Canoe Overturns in Cote d'Ivoire


2025-09-07 07:59:03
(MENAFN) Eleven people are feared dead after a canoe capsized on the Sassandra River in Buyo town, located in the southwestern part of Cote d'Ivoire, on Friday morning, authorities confirmed.

Minister of National Cohesion, Solidarity, and the Fight Against Poverty, Myss Belmonde Dogo, expressed deep regret over the incident in a statement issued Saturday. "It is with profound sorrow that we have learned of the disappearance of 11 people, including women, young girls, and an infant, following the capsizing of a canoe caused by a hippopotamus," Dogo stated.

According to local officials, the tragedy unfolded when a hippopotamus attacked the canoe while it was en route early Friday.

The boat had been carrying 14 people, with three survivors rescued. Emergency responders are continuing search efforts to find the missing individuals.

MENAFN07092025000045017169ID1110027451

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search