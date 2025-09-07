Just Herbs Champions the Rise of A-Beauty in India’s Evolving Beauty Landscape
(MENAFN- Madison PR) Mumbai, 4th September, 2025: Just Herbs, a homegrown beauty and personal care digital-first brand, owned by Marico Limited, is proud to be at the forefront of redefining Ayurvedic Beauty, or A-Beauty – where Ayurvedic tradition meets the demands of modern beauty. With a growing portfolio of promising products, the brand is carving out a distinct space in India’s dynamic A-beauty landscape by blending the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda through modern formats. Its range spans makeup, skincare, haircare, bath & body and fragrances, bringing together the best of both worlds – ritual and performance – through naturally derived actives that are gentle on the skin and deliver results.
At a time when consumers are seeking beauty that’s not just effective but also mindful, Just Herbs stands out for transforming heritage ingredients into everyday essentials with safe, sensorial and potent formulations. Rooted in well-being and free from harmful chemicals, each product is designed for today’s fast-paced lifestyle and presented in innovative formats – including a diverse selection of curated combo packs to suit every need.
Akash Banerji, EVP & Head, Digital Transformation and Beauty & Styling Digital Business, Marico Limited, commented on this, saying, “We’re at a defining moment in beauty – where tradition and innovation are no longer at odds, but in harmony. The rising demand for authentic Ayurvedic solutions reflects a deeper shift towards mindful, purposeful beauty. Just Herbs is proud to contribute to the ‘A-beauty’ movement, proving that ancient wisdom has always harboured such treasured ingredients which can deliver powerful, results-driven formulations for today’s conscious consumer.”
Standout innovations and bestsellers from Just Herbs that are shaping the A-beauty movement:
• Just Herbs Rosemary Hair Oil – Formulated with rosemary and infused with 25 herbs and 8-seed oils, this oil comes packed in a bottle with an innovative, patented dip-tube technology which is a clutter-breaking format. The oil delivers targeted scalp nourishment to help reduce hair breakage and promote growth.
• Just Herbs Anti-Hairfall Shampoo with Rosemary & Amla – A gentle yet powerful blend of 14 herbs glorified in Ayurveda including rosemary, amla, neem, hibiscus, henna, methi and many others that deliver 8X reduction in hair fall* from the very first wash itself. This shampoo strengthens roots and gently cleanses without stripping away natural oils, giving stronger, healthier hair with lesser breakage.
• Just Herbs Deep Nourishing Range – A luxurious blend of 24K gold and pure, slow-churned ghee, this deeply hydrating skincare line includes a soufflé cream, body butter, night treatment cream and a face serum – designed to leave the skin moisturised and nourished for 72 hours!
• Just Herbs Herb-Enriched Ayurvedic Lipstick – A one-of-a-kind Ayurvedic lipstick which is creamy matte in finish and delivers vibrant, long-lasting colour with the nourishing goodness of ghee and sesame oil. It hydrates, heals and flatters – proof that makeup can be both glam and kind.
• Just Herbs Herb-Enriched Liquid Lipstick – Another feather in the cap – this weight-less formulation is rich in ashwagandha, shatavari, brahmi and coconut oil which help to keep the lips nourished even with the bold, pigmented colours.
• Just Herbs Naynam Day Long Kohl Kajal – Kind to the eyes, the richly pigmented formula is smudge-proof, water-resistant and ophthalmologist approved. Infused with sweet almond oil and vitamin E, this kajal soothes the eyes without compromising on the bold impact.
With a growing portfolio and a deeply loyal community spanning across e-commerce, quick commerce and the D2C website, the brand continues to lead this evolution – setting new benchmarks for culturally rooted and future-forward beauty. Just Herbs was recently also recognised as an ‘Insurgent Brand’ by DSG and Bain & Company in their ‘InsurgeX’ report, 2025.
Founded in 2014, Just Herbs offers a line of Ayurvedic and results-driven beauty & personal care solutions made from choicest of herbal ingredients sourced from across India. Founded with a mission to create holistic beauty solutions that are safe and effective, the brand brings out the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and modern beauty tenets through naturally occurring actives to deliver performance.
At a time when consumers are seeking beauty that’s not just effective but also mindful, Just Herbs stands out for transforming heritage ingredients into everyday essentials with safe, sensorial and potent formulations. Rooted in well-being and free from harmful chemicals, each product is designed for today’s fast-paced lifestyle and presented in innovative formats – including a diverse selection of curated combo packs to suit every need.
Akash Banerji, EVP & Head, Digital Transformation and Beauty & Styling Digital Business, Marico Limited, commented on this, saying, “We’re at a defining moment in beauty – where tradition and innovation are no longer at odds, but in harmony. The rising demand for authentic Ayurvedic solutions reflects a deeper shift towards mindful, purposeful beauty. Just Herbs is proud to contribute to the ‘A-beauty’ movement, proving that ancient wisdom has always harboured such treasured ingredients which can deliver powerful, results-driven formulations for today’s conscious consumer.”
Standout innovations and bestsellers from Just Herbs that are shaping the A-beauty movement:
• Just Herbs Rosemary Hair Oil – Formulated with rosemary and infused with 25 herbs and 8-seed oils, this oil comes packed in a bottle with an innovative, patented dip-tube technology which is a clutter-breaking format. The oil delivers targeted scalp nourishment to help reduce hair breakage and promote growth.
• Just Herbs Anti-Hairfall Shampoo with Rosemary & Amla – A gentle yet powerful blend of 14 herbs glorified in Ayurveda including rosemary, amla, neem, hibiscus, henna, methi and many others that deliver 8X reduction in hair fall* from the very first wash itself. This shampoo strengthens roots and gently cleanses without stripping away natural oils, giving stronger, healthier hair with lesser breakage.
• Just Herbs Deep Nourishing Range – A luxurious blend of 24K gold and pure, slow-churned ghee, this deeply hydrating skincare line includes a soufflé cream, body butter, night treatment cream and a face serum – designed to leave the skin moisturised and nourished for 72 hours!
• Just Herbs Herb-Enriched Ayurvedic Lipstick – A one-of-a-kind Ayurvedic lipstick which is creamy matte in finish and delivers vibrant, long-lasting colour with the nourishing goodness of ghee and sesame oil. It hydrates, heals and flatters – proof that makeup can be both glam and kind.
• Just Herbs Herb-Enriched Liquid Lipstick – Another feather in the cap – this weight-less formulation is rich in ashwagandha, shatavari, brahmi and coconut oil which help to keep the lips nourished even with the bold, pigmented colours.
• Just Herbs Naynam Day Long Kohl Kajal – Kind to the eyes, the richly pigmented formula is smudge-proof, water-resistant and ophthalmologist approved. Infused with sweet almond oil and vitamin E, this kajal soothes the eyes without compromising on the bold impact.
With a growing portfolio and a deeply loyal community spanning across e-commerce, quick commerce and the D2C website, the brand continues to lead this evolution – setting new benchmarks for culturally rooted and future-forward beauty. Just Herbs was recently also recognised as an ‘Insurgent Brand’ by DSG and Bain & Company in their ‘InsurgeX’ report, 2025.
Founded in 2014, Just Herbs offers a line of Ayurvedic and results-driven beauty & personal care solutions made from choicest of herbal ingredients sourced from across India. Founded with a mission to create holistic beauty solutions that are safe and effective, the brand brings out the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and modern beauty tenets through naturally occurring actives to deliver performance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment