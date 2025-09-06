Prime Ministry Concludes Working Sessions For Second Executive Programme Of Economic Modernisation Vision

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 6 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani announced the conclusion of the sectoral working sessions for preparing the second executive programme of the Economic Modernisation Vision.The sessions, which took place over five days, included 17 sectoral discussions covering all key drivers of the vision.Momani said that the sessions, held from August 23 to September 6, saw broad participation from public and private sector representatives, academics, media professionals, civil society organisations and specialised experts.By the end of the sessions, 674 participants had contributed, underscoring the collaborative nature of the process.Momani said that work is a product of collective input and reflects a commitment to transparency and partnership in decision-making."The diverse perspectives shared throughout the sessions demonstrate the government's commitment to aligning national priorities with the needs of citizens and the private sector," Al Momani said.He added that the partnership spirit is crucial to the government's ongoing efforts to foster economic growth.Minister of State for Economic Affairs and head of the economic team, Muhannad Shehadeh, explained that the Economic Modernisation Vision's significance lies in its cross-governmental scope and its inclusion of multiple projects across all sectors.Shehadeh said that there are 550 projects in total, 121 of which will carry over into the second executive programme. However, he stressed that the focus would be on the quality, not the quantity, of the projects."The evaluation of these projects was conducted based on clear criteria," Shehadeh explained. "The second phase will concentrate on major projects with significant economic and social impact, such as the railway, the national carrier, inter-governorate transport and gas initiatives."Shehadeh said that while the capital budget will be disbursed as planned, it alone cannot achieve the desired growth. He called for greater integration with the private sector to ensure the vision's success."The upcoming sectoral meetings will focus on identifying projects with tangible economic impacts and a booklet outlining these projects will be launched next October," he added.Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan called for collaboration with the private sector to meet the targets set for 2022. "To achieve these goals, we need legislative changes and decisions that improve services and stimulate economic growth," she said.She pointed to recent positive economic indicators, such as a 2.7% growth rate and affirmed that meetings with sector ministers will continue to finalise the projects for the second executive programme, with a focus on those that will most impact people's lives.Toukan concluded by highlighting the need for ongoing consultations with the private sector and partners to ensure that selected projects align with both the Economic Modernisation Vision's goals and the country's economic priorities.