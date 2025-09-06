Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rakesh Roshan Birthday: Top 8 Movies To Binge On OTT

2025-09-06 01:13:30
Rakesh Roshan turned 76! He started as a lead hero and then moved to directing, giving us some amazing films. This list covers 8 of his best, available for streaming

 

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, 2013's Krrish 3 is a superhero action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut. Made on a budget of ₹90 crore, it earned ₹393 crore. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

2006's Krrish, directed by Rakesh Roshan, was a box office hit. Hrithik Roshan plays a double role, alongside Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, and others. Made for ₹40 crore, it earned ₹126.55 crore. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video Roshan directed 2003's Koi... Mil Gaya, an action drama starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Rekha. With a ₹25 crore budget, it grossed ₹82.33 crore. Available on Zee5, directed, and produced by Rakesh Roshan, 2000's Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai stars Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Made for ₹10 crore, it earned ₹80 crore. Stream it on Zee5 Roshan's 1995 action thriller Karan Arjun stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and others. Made for ₹6 crore, it earned ₹43 crore. Watch it on Zee5.1990's Kishen Kanhaiya, directed by Rakesh Roshan, is an action-comedy film starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and others. Made for ₹2 crore, it earned ₹9 crore. Available on Zee5 Roshan directed and produced 1988's Khoon Bhari Maang, an action thriller based on the Australian miniseries Return to Eden. Starring Rekha, it earned ₹6 crore on a ₹1.50 crore budget. Stream it on Zee5.1987's Khudgarz, directed by Rakesh Roshan, is an action-family drama starring Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and Govinda. Made for ₹2.40 crore, it grossed ₹9.50 crore. Watch it on Prime Video.

